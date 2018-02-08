Missing elderly man with dementia could be in tri-county area

The 80-year-old left his Cuyahoga Falls home Thursday evening and didn't return

john zuckett missing, cuyahoga falls

SUMMIT CO., Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly man with dementia has been reported missing and investigators say he may be in Mahoning, Columbiana or Trumbull counties.

John Zuckett, 80, left his Cuyahoga Falls home on Hollywood Avenue just after 5:30 Thursday evening and didn’t return.

He is described as a white man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say the vehicle involved is a white 2017 Hyundai Tucson with license plate number HFA2304.

If you see Zuckett or the vehicle involved, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 for the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department.

