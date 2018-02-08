New Castle police charge woman they say abandoned puppy

Karrington Dukes, 19, of New Castle, faces several charges

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of New Castle Police Department. Patrol officers with the New Castle City Police Department investigated a possible burglary call at an apartment in the Westview Terrace apartment complex.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle City Police Department has filed felony criminal charges against a woman they say starved her puppy.

Police found the abandoned dog in an apartment with no food. Police said it was severely malnourished and had been there for an extended period of time.

The dog was discovered as they were investigating a reported burglary.

Karrington Dukes, 19, of New Castle, is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, cruelty to an animal, three counts of neglect of an animal and abandonment of animals by owner.

Police said an investigation revealed that Dukes had lived in the apartment and had talked to neighbors about getting a new puppy. Officers then discovered a Facebook post on January 10 in which Dukes was asking “who wanted a puppy,” according to the police department.

Police said a photo of the dog appeared to match the one that she left in the vacant apartment.

The puppy was taken to the Lawrence County Humane Society last week for veterinary care. On February 5, the Humane Society reported that the dog was gaining weight and was expected to recover.

Photo courtesy of New Castle Police Department. Patrol officers with the New Castle City Police Department investigated a possible burglary call at an apartment in the Westview Terrace apartment complex.
Photo courtesy of the New Castle Police Department

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s