New Castle police charge woman they say abandoned puppy

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle City Police Department has filed felony criminal charges against a woman they say starved her puppy.

Police found the abandoned dog in an apartment with no food. Police said it was severely malnourished and had been there for an extended period of time.

The dog was discovered as they were investigating a reported burglary.

Karrington Dukes, 19, of New Castle, is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, cruelty to an animal, three counts of neglect of an animal and abandonment of animals by owner.

Police said an investigation revealed that Dukes had lived in the apartment and had talked to neighbors about getting a new puppy. Officers then discovered a Facebook post on January 10 in which Dukes was asking “who wanted a puppy,” according to the police department.

Police said a photo of the dog appeared to match the one that she left in the vacant apartment.

The puppy was taken to the Lawrence County Humane Society last week for veterinary care. On February 5, the Humane Society reported that the dog was gaining weight and was expected to recover.