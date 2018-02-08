Pa. league: School basketball game fight ‘totally unacceptable’

CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) – An athletic league official says a fight involving players and fans at a Pennsylvania high school boys’ basketball game was “totally unacceptable.”

A fight broke out between two players in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s Monessen-Clairton game, and a video on social media shows dozens of fans spilling onto the court in an all-out brawl.

Executive director Tim O’Malley of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday that he’s still waiting for reports from game officials and school administrators.

O’Malley says such an occurrence “has no place in high school athletics” and he hopes for a “severe response” from both schools. He said the league’s board will also consider action.

The game was stopped after the fight and Monessen was awarded a 54-45 victory.

