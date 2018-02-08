Pair of State Champion Eagles soaring toward college level

Warren OH (WKBN) – Warren JFK seniors Hyland Burton and Gregory Valent signed their National Letters of Intent Thursday to continue their academic and football careers at the collegiate level.

Hyland Burton signed with Lake Erie College where he plans to major in Biology. Burton is a 1st Team All District, 1st Team All County, All State Honorable Mention, and two time 2nd Team All NCL recipient. He was a member of the 2016 Division VII State Championship football team, a 3-year letterwinner, and a team captain last season. During his time at Kennedy, Burton has served as a Kairos Retreat participant and leader, works as an Office Aid, and has been a part of the athletic outreach team for our Lower Campus.

Gregory Valent signed with Franklin & Marshall College where he plans to major in Business Organizations and Society. Valent has a 16-4 record as the starting quarterback, and was a member of the 2016 Division VII State Championship football team. Valent is a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, a 4-year member of Student Government, and 4-year honor roll student and has volunteered for Game Changers as a Youth Football Official.