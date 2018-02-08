Player of the Game: Columbiana’s Kayla Muslovski

Muslovski finished with a game-high 13 points and four steals in the victory

By Published: Updated:
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Sophomore Kayla Muslovski was named Player of the Game for her play in the Clippers’ 36-23 win over state-ranked Jackson-Milton Thursday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 8th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Muslovski finished with a game-high 13 points and four steals in the victory. She helped lead Columbiana to a ninth consecutive win, with the Clippers improving to 20-1 overall on the season.

