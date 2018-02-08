Report: Cavaliers pull off blockbuster trade for Isaiah Thomas

According to national reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways with all-star guard Isaiah Thomas, after just 15 games

By Published: Updated:
Isaiah Thomas of the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to national reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways with all-star guard Isaiah Thomas, after just 15 games.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski says the Cavs have traded Thomas, along with Channing Frye and the Cavalier’s protected 1st round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

The draft pick being traded is not the one previously acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.

Isaiah Thomas said after yesterday’s win that he did not want to be traded, and was happy with his current situation in Cleveland. He has also, however, been critical of the Cavalier’s coaching staff and has struggled to fit into the team’s system.

Thomas is averaging nearly 15 points per game this season but has struggled shooting just 36 percent from the field, and 25 percent from three-point range.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s