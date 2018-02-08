Report: Cavaliers pull off blockbuster trade for Isaiah Thomas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to national reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways with all-star guard Isaiah Thomas, after just 15 games.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski says the Cavs have traded Thomas, along with Channing Frye and the Cavalier’s protected 1st round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

The draft pick being traded is not the one previously acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.

Isaiah Thomas said after yesterday’s win that he did not want to be traded, and was happy with his current situation in Cleveland. He has also, however, been critical of the Cavalier’s coaching staff and has struggled to fit into the team’s system.

Thomas is averaging nearly 15 points per game this season but has struggled shooting just 36 percent from the field, and 25 percent from three-point range.