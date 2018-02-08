Richard G. Monley Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Richard G. Monley, 61, of Warren, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Hospice in Poland.

He was born September 27, 1956 in Dearborn, Michigan, the son of Daniel and Beverly (McNally) Monley and had lived in Ohio most of his life.

Richard worked in sales, mostly for a water softener company.

He enjoyed card games, especially poker, as well as music, going to concerts and golf.

Fond memories of Richard live on with his mother, Beverly Monley of Stowe, Vermont; two children, Jason (Nikki) Monley of Lancaster, New Hampshire and Julia Monley-Plourde (Aaron) of Durham, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Baylee, Rylee and Nolan Monley and Nora and Maddox Plourde and nine brothers and sisters.

Per her request, cremation is taking place. Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.