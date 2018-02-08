Robert F. Haviland Obituary

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Formerly North Lima) – Robert F. Haviland, 91, formerly of North Lima, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 8, 2018 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio.

Robert was born on July 30, 1926 in Garber, Oklahoma, a son of Wilbur F. and Jewel E. (Woods) Haviland.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1946.

Robert married Salli Leonard on June 24, 1954; she passed away March 14, 1999.

Robert worked at Schwebel Bakery as a machinist for over eight years and also at United Conveyer Corporation as a field engineer for 25 years. He also owned and operated the S and H Machine Shop and the Beechwood Mobile Home Park, both in North Lima.

He belonged to Good Hope Lutheran Church in North Lima and enjoyed building small engines and doing woodworking.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory his son, Stephen and his wife, Michelle of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Wendy (Steve) Gallagher of New Castle and Casey Crespy of Enon Valley; five great-grandchildren, Steven, Shawn and Brianna Gallagher and John Michael and Teddy Crespy; sister, Helen Ashley of Muncie, Indiana and stepsister Jean Caupp of Florida. He also leaves a special cousin, David Chelgren of Minnesota and a special friend, John Beary, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife Salli, Robert was preceded in death by grandson-in-law John Crespy; sister, Velma Jeanne Chelgren and stepmother, Genevieve Haviland-Wallace.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., two hours before the services at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 13.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

