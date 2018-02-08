Second Harvest Food Bank distributes record 10 million pounds of food

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank broke a record last year when they distributed 10.6 million pounds of food.

The food was given out to those in need in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“We thank the many financial and food donors, individuals, volunteers, foundations, corporations, schools and organizations that were instrumental in helping us distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food each day from our warehouse,” said Mike Iberis, executive director. “Community support is vital to our work and we are extremely grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support we receive.”

The food was provided through 148 member agencies, mobile pantries and backpack programs. Iberis said there are also 11 school pantries operating in 10 school districts which allow children to take food home every day. Several school districts deliver food to students in need. There is also a senior program.

“While we are pleased to achieve a milestone in distribution, we are saddened that so many families, seniors and children have to rely on pantries and soup kitchens for the food they need,” Iberis said. “But we will continue to work to find the resources to fill the needs as long as it exists.”

The mission of Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is to solicit, store and distribute food to hunger-relief organizations in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties and to provide education and advocacy.

For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org

