Stephen J. Falhamer, Jr. Obituary

ALBANY, Ohio (Formerly Sharon, Pennsylvania) – Stephen J. Falhamer Jr., 69, passed away Thursday evening, February 8, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Stephen was born on November 20, 1948 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Stephen and Julia Ann (Wasilow) Falhamer.

He was a 1966 graduate of Brookfield High School. Shortly after high school, he joined the United States Army and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1974. He then continued his education at Hocking Technical College until 1978.

He worked for the United States Postal Service in Albany for 30 years until he retired in 2010.

He was a devout catholic and a past member of St. Thomas the Apostle.

He was a loving and caring brother and uncle.

Stephen will be deeply missed by his loving sisters, Mary (Dale) Stoeckel and Tracy (Albert) Betler; his brother, Frank Falhamer; his nephew, Jeffrey Betler and his niece, Lisa Betler.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Stephen will be held on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield, officiated by The Very Reverend Father Zanni V.F.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.madaszchapel.com.