Theodore Gus “Ted” Perantinides Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Monday, February 12 at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th Street in Campbell, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Theodore Gus “Ted” Perantinides, 76, who passed away Thursday morning, February 8, with his family by his side.

Theodore was born May 22, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late Konstantinos Perantinides and Hariklia Pahus Perantinides.

Ted was a 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

He was a retired bridge painter and member of the Painters Union.

Ted was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

He was a member of the Symian Society and the Mahoning County Democratic Party.

Ted loved nothing more than spending time with his family.

Ted leaves to cherish his memory, his former wife, Sylvia (Tsagaris) Perantinides, whom he married July 5, 1975; his three daughters, Nomiki (Michael Tsarnas), Harriet (Orlando Cortez) and Evangela (Theo Hazimihalis); his brother, Paul G. Perantinides of Hudson and his six grandchildren, Maria, Sylvia and Anna Tsarnas and Yianni, Savva and Sevasti Hazimihalis.

Theodore was preceded in death by his parents, Konstantinos and Hariklia Perantinides.

The Perantinides family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive friends Sunday, February 11 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 216 Coitsville Road in Campbell and again Monday, February 12 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.

