Third Pa. casino license given to Lawrence County project

Mount Airy, LLC submitted the winning bid of $21.18 million for the license

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawrence County received the third of 10 mini casino licenses in Pennsylvania.

The owners of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Pocono Mountains submitted the winning bid of $21.18 million for the license.

According to auctioneers, the casino will be built in Lawrence County.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 new mini-casinos. They can have 750 slot machines and license holders can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

This is a developing story. WKBN is working to get more details on the proposal. Check back here for more updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

