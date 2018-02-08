Trumbull County takes on over 400 miles of snowy roads

The Trumbull County Engineer's Office covers around 460 miles of road and can have 24 to 30 trucks on them

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office said this year’s winter has not been too harsh on them.

The engineer’s office covers around 460 miles of road and can have 24 to 30 trucks on them.

Deputy Engineer Gary Shaffer said they’ve been able to keep on top of snowy days and the salt supply is doing well, too.

“Everything has been okay on the roads for the most part. You know, when you get the heavy snowfall hour after hour, it’s hard to keep up. We’re doing a good job of getting out there on those roads and getting them soon after the snow.”

Shaffer said the potholes haven’t been too bad yet, either.

