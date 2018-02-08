Two weather problems for your morning drive

Two weather problems to deal with Friday Morning from Calcutta to Greenville.

Watch the weather video above for the timing on The Friday morning snow.

Warm air is trying to return to our region into the weekend.  This warm air will also create a ribbon of snow into your Friday morning.

Problem Number 1
it is going to be a cold start Friday.  Temperatures will fall into the lower teens with wind chills as cold as the single digits. Normal lows this time of the year are near 20°F.  So, once again, we will start our day below normal.  That will change in the coming 7 days.

Problem Number 2
Snow showers will develop into the morning.  It looks like light snow will move in from the west around 5AM, and continue through the early morning.  There will be a sharp southern border to the snow, and the entire ribbon is expected to move north through the morning.  That is why there is a better chance for more snow accumulation north of I-80.

Snow Accumulation
3AM to 6AM:     Around 1″ or less
6AM to 11AM:   Trace to 2″
11AM to 5PM:   Little Snow Accumulation Expected

THE WEEKEND
Warming up this weekend with the chance for both rain or snow showers.  There could be a pocket of freezing rain/drizzle as temperatures near freezing through the night and early morning Saturday and Sunday.  Snow accumulation is expected to be light with the warmer temperatures and rain mixing in.

NEXT WEEK
Warmer temperatures and not as stormy to start the week.

