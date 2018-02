Related Coverage Fugitive of the Week: Man charged with armed robberies considered dangerous

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police considered armed and dangerous is now off the streets.

Luis Mateo, IV, 19, turned himself in on Thursday. He is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm.

Investigators say he was responsible for two armed robberies in Struthers and Campbell last month.

Mateo also had warrants from a police chase on January 8.

He will appear in court on Friday.