Valley career schools host open houses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two large career and technical centers in the Valley are hosting open houses Thursday.

The Trumbull Career and Technical Center is debuting their new fabrication and virtual reality labs at the Champion campus.

The open house runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be demonstrations and information on all classes and programs along with applications for next year.

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield is also holding an open house from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Parents and students can meet with instructors and get information on classes and clubs at the school.

Organizers are also accepting applications for the next school year.