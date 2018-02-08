Veterans housing, school possible additions to Oak Hill Renaissance Place

The project was discussed at Thursday's Mahoning County Commissioners' board meeting

By Published: Updated:
oakhill renaissance place youngstown ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veterans’ transitional house and Mahoning Valley school could be the newest additions to the Oak Hill Renaissance Place.

The Renaissance Place is located on Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown.

The project is in the beginning stages and was discussed at Thursday’s Mahoning County Commissioners’ board meeting.

Officials say the veterans transition house and school would be a perfect fit for the building. It’s in a prime location and offers different programs and services to help people move ahead.

The transition house is for women, and they say there’s only one of these in the state of Ohio.

The school will not only benefit younger people but adults as well, said Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti.

“Some of them have children. There’s adult programs at night. We have Alta, Headstart; we have WIC. We have mentoring programs up there through JFS, so that also would give these young people a chance to job market,” she said.

Commissioner Righetti said they are meeting with different foundations to look for funding and figure out a way that they can make this project work.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s