Woman dies, daughter injured in Pa. fire

LEECHBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – An elderly woman died and her daughter was injured in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Leechburg, Armstrong County.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the flames were first reported just after 3:40 p.m. at a wood-frame, two-story house located in the 300 block of Beale Avenue.

It took firefighters over four hours to get the flames under control.

The Armstrong County Coroner said 96-year-old old Pearl Sendry, who was confined to a wheelchair, became trapped in the home. She was found on a couch in a front room.

Firefighters pulled her out, but she succumbed to injuries from the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sendry’s daughter, who neighbors said was a retired teacher from the nearby Knoch School District, was taken to West Penn Hospital with burns to her hands.

The coroner said no foul play is suspected, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Police Fire Marshal.