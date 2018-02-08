Youngstown man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Michael Williams, 32, was sentenced to 174 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Williams had cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, tramadol, alprazolam and clonazepam with intent to sell the drugs, according to federal court documents.

He was charged after an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.