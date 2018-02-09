1 dead after shooting at Georgia War Veterans nursing home

The Richmond County Coroner confirms that one person is dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County dispatchers confirm a shooting at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home on 15th Street, also known as the Blue Goose.

The Richmond County Coroner confirms that one person is dead.

Investigators say it appears to have been a domestic violence attack between two people and that it is no longer an active shooter situation.

Authorities say the suspect has not been apprehended.

The following schools were placed on lockdown:

  • ARC
  • The Performance Learning School
  • Laney
  • CT Walker
  • AR Johnson
  • Butler
  • RCTCM

