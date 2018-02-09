Austintown crime activity: Police say pregnant woman admitted to heroin use

Thursday, Feb. 1

8:34 a.m. – 4500 block of Falcon Dr., Kelly Casto, 18, charged with carrying a concealed weapon at Austintown Fitch High School. Police said Casto had a folding knife in her purse, which she denied was there. Casto told police she carried the knife for protection at work and forgot that it was in her purse, according to a police report.

Saturday, Feb. 3

4:08 a.m. – 100 block of Petro Place, Girard, police met with Warren officers to pick up Ashley Mines, 27, who was wanted on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police said on her way to the police station, Mines told officers she ate a gram of heroin or fentanyl and a gram of crack cocaine. She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

5:05 p.m. – Norquest Blvd. and Mahoning Ave., Alexandra Perry, 29, of Austintown, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Perry is 15 weeks pregnant and admitted to using heroin and crack cocaine four times in the week. She was found with a crack pipe in her bra during a traffic stop, according to a police report.

Sunday, Feb. 4

5:49 p.m. – N. Four Mile Run and Hendricks roads, Nathaniel Austin, Jr., 29, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse and trafficking in marijuana. Police said Austin handed over a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop. He was also found with Tramadol pills, which he said he was carrying for a friend, according to a police report. Police reported finding a large mason jar filled with 18 individually-wrapped bags of marijuana, which he denied belonged to him, telling police, “That ain’t my car. How you going to charge me with that?”

Monday, Feb. 5

1:40 a.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Rachel Peterson, 19, of Newton Falls, charged with theft; Jonathan Stratakis, 20, of Newton Falls, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with complicity to theft. Police said Peterson stole cigarettes from Walmart while the other two suspects acted as look-outs. Police said the teen was also found to have a warrant and was charged with a curfew violation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

