Betty Deloras (Graham) Noble Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Betty Deloras (Graham) Noble, age 88, of Austintown, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2018.

Born June 12, 1929 in Braddock, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of Melvin and Geraldine (Wise) Graham. A native of Clearfield, Pennsylvania she spent most of her adult life in Berlin Center.

Betty dedicated her life to working as a nurse. The first part of her career was at the bedside, helping patients at various hospitals and then switching over to caring for patients at retirement facilities, ultimately retiring from Gateways to Better Living

She was an active member at Highway Tabernacle.

Survivors include her children, Carol Ann Audia, Donna Marie (Mike) Rudloff and Alan D. Noble; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur who passed away in October of 2000; two brothers, Robert Marks and Peck Graham and a son-in-law, Jerome Audia.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Highway Tabernacle, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Humility House for the care they extended to Betty.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.