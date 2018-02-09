Bristol tops Windham; Panthers win share of NAC Stripes title



WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol rolled past Windham, 74-56 Friday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The game was broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week on MyYTV.

The win secured a share of the Northeastern Athletic Conference Stripes Division Championship.

Bryan Gabrielson led the Panthers with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Bobby Evan added 21 points in the win, while Gage Elza added 11 points in the victory.

Windham was led by Mason Angle with tallied 15 points. Tyler Collins added 14 points in the setback. The Bombers drop to 16-3 overall on the season.

Bristol improves to 16-2 on the season. The Panthers return to action Tuesday on the road at Garfield.