Caretaker of 3-year-old Warren boy sentenced for his death

Lynette Talley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the case

Lynette Talley
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was sentenced to seven years in prison for the death of a young Warren boy. 

Friday, Lynette Talley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the case.

She was initially charged with murder, felonious assault and endangering children for the death of 3-year-old Amari Allen, who died at Akron Children’s Hospital on May 8. 

Staff at the hospital believed that Allen’s injuries weren’t accidental, according to a call for service report.

Talley, who was Allen’s legal guardian, told police that she believed he was choking and went to grab food out of his mouth when he fell back, hitting the counter and floor.

But hospital staff told investigators the type of trauma he suffered did not match her story.

