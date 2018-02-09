Dorothy Hurtt Obituary

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania – Dorothy Hurtt passed away Friday, February 9.

Dorothy was born May 22, 1926, the daughter of Winfield and Thora (Wilson) MacBride.

She leaves her son, Robert M. (Deborah) Hurtt; two grandchildren, Belinda and Robert J. Hurtt; three great-grandchildren and a sister, Barbara Madish.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert M. Hurtt and two brothers, Larry and Winfield MacBride.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. at White Chapel United Methodist Church, 415 New Castle-Mercer Road in New Wilmington.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory.