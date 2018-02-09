Drugs, firearms seized during raid of Warren house

Friday morning, investigators searched 1341 Belvedere Ave SE

Agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force seized drugs and weapons during a raid of a Warren home. 

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force seized drugs and weapons during the raid of a Warren home.

Friday morning, investigators searched 1341 Belvedere Ave SE.

They reported finding suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin, four firearms, suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, scales and $303 in cash.

As a result of the search, Leon Calbert was arrested on warrants unrelated to the investigation.

Police said additional charges may be pending an analysis of the evidence collected at the scene.

The search was part of a joint effort with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Homeland Security; Weathersfield Police Department and other participating agencies in the TAG Task Force.

