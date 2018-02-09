Elizabeth Ann “Becky” Conkle Obituary

ROGERS, Ohio – Elizabeth Ann “Becky” Conkle, 60 passed away peacefully Friday, February 9, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 2, 1957, growing up in East Palestine, the daughter of Park and Clara Earheart Whittenberger and was a 1975 graduate of East Palestine High School.

She worked at various jobs before finding her passion as a wife, mother and caregiver to many, while maintaining her successful cleaning business.

Becky was a loving and caring person who always had a smile on her face. Her real and abiding passions were her family and friends. She sought to instill in her children a zest for life, a commitment to family, the power of a smile and the rewards of helping others.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, caring for animals and was an avid speed walker.

She was a member of the Clarkson Presbyterian Church and took great joy in teaching Sunday School and supporting church functions.

Becky will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Carl R. Conkle, whom she married April 28, 1979; two children, Monica (Kevin) of Dover, Delaware and Sarah (Matt) of Columbus; five brothers, Park of Canfield, Mike of Leetonia, Jeff (Yvette) of Yelm, Washington, Dave of Everett, Washington and Scott (Mindy) of Leetonia; a sister, Ann (Dominic) Pauline of Austintown and her greatest treasures, her three grandchildren, Kaylee, Brooke and Aidan.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, 28 N. Main Street, Columbiana with a gathering to be held at the Dutch Village Inn immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that monetary donations be made to either the American Cancer Society of the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the wonderful staff at the Salem Regional Medical Center and the Hope Center for their care and support.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



