Extreme weather conditions may play part in who eats in Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The weather can impact people getting where they need to be — whether that’s work or school — but it also plays a role in whether or not people can get a hot meal each day.

Our Community Kitchen in Youngstown serves breakfast and lunch six days each week to nearly 300 people but with bad weather conditions — fewer people can make it there.

Scott Rodgers, a man who comes to the kitchen, said they serve more than just meals.

“Most of the money might go for your rent and then you don’t have a lot left over to buy what you need to buy with. So when you come to this place, you got a place to eat a meal, talk to the people, fellowship with people, it’s just nice to have a place to get out of the weather.”

Manager of Our Community Kitchen, Skip Barone said the snow deters people from coming each day.

“So they have a hard time traversing the sidewalks. They have to walk on the street but I was also told that sometimes buses couldn’t pick them up at bus stops because of the snow being piled up. So it’s really been cutting into our breakfast business.”

Barone says many mornings when he gets to work at 5:30 — there’s already a line waiting outside for something as simple as a hot cup of coffee. On days when school is canceled kids will also line up.