Frank R. Murphy Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Frank R. Murphy, age 85, of Murphy Road, Jamestown, passed away Friday morning, February 9, 2018 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Jamestown, Pennsylvania on December 8, 1932, a son of Forest and Patty (Nicholas) Murphy.

On March 14, 1952 Frank married the former Eva Lorraine Cadman, she survives.

He worked on the family farm, Murphy’s Dairy, for 30 years and also worked with his brother, Gene at Gene Murphy Electric for 25 years.

He was a former member of Jamestown Fireman’s Club.

He enjoyed bowling and was an avid hunter especially hunting groundhogs with his brother-in-law, Bob.

Frank is survived by his wife; four children, Frank R. Murphy and his wife, Kathleen of Greenville, Patricia L. Truitt and her husband, Chuck of Marion, South Carolina, David W. Murphy and his companion, Melissa Coon of Jamestown and Scott A. Murphy and his wife, Rebecca of Hadley; a sister, Martha Reynolds of Conneaut Lake; a brother, Donald C. Murphy of Greenville; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gene Murphy and three sisters, Bonnie Hyde, Thelma McClimans and Mary Stevenson.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 12, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street in Jamestown.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the funeral home with Rev. John McClimans, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Illinois 60693.