George Sanders Norman, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services for Mr. George Sanders Norman, Jr., 57, will be held at Noon on Friday, February 16, 2018 at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. He entered eternal rest on Friday, February 9, 2018 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Mr. Norman was born August 20, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of George, Sr. and Rose Marie Norman.

He graduated from the Youngstown City School System and attended classes at Youngstown State University.

He was also employed by YSU.

He will be deeply missed by all.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; one sister, Gorita Stevenson of Raleigh, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Friends may call on Friday, February 16 from 11:00 a.m. – Noon at the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



