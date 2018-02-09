Helen R. Decker Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday, February 18 at Disciples Christian Church Boardman, for Helen R. Decker, 85 of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Friday, February 9 with her family by her side.

Helen was born December 9, 1932 in Rosemont, West Virginia, a daughter of Troy and Rita Trimble.

She was a waitress at the Copper Kettle in Downtown Akron and Lou & Hi’s in West Akron.

Her husband Chet is deceased.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Randall W. Decker of Boardman; a daughter, Terri Lohmier of Akron;, a brother ,Jim Trimble of West Virginia; a sister, Mary Lo Myers of California and 13 grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Helen is preceded in death by a daughter, Cheri Decker.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.