Austintown, OH (WKBN) – The Howland boys basketball team bounced back in the win column Friday night with a 61-44 victory over Austintown Fitch.

The Tigers have now won 7 of their last 8 games, and improve to 13-5 on the season with just 4 games left before tournament play.

It’s been a big turnaround for Howland, who recorded just two league wins last year, finishing just 8-16 overall.