Hvisdak converts free throws to lift the Rockets to victory

United and Lowellville High School Boys Basketball: January 9, 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery United and Lowellville Boys Basketball United and Lowellville Boys Basketball United and Lowellville Boys Basketball United and Lowellville Boys Basketball United and Lowellville Boys Basketball United and Lowellville Boys Basketball

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville Rockets pulled out a 65-64 victory over the United Eagles Friday at home in battle between two second place teams. Both the Rockets and Eagles are currently holding second place in the MVAC and EOAC conferences respectfully.

The Rockets improve to 15-3 on the season while the Eagles drop to 14-6 with the loss.

The Rockets converted 11 of 15 foul shots in the final period in contrast to the Eagles who only hit 1 of 5 from the charity line. In the end, that difference provided the Rockets with the victory.