Investigation of fake ID operation in Ohio nets $4.7M in bitcoins, gold bars

Ohio authorities began investigating in 2015 after receiving several fake ID cards from a bar in Springfield.

Associated Press Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a large-scale fake ID operation in Ohio say they’ve seized $4.7 million in bitcoins and several computers and printers.

Court documents say they also found gold and silver bars and coins inside the Toledo home of Mark Simon.

Simon was charged Thursday in U.S. District Court with making and transferring false identification documents. A message left with Simon’s court-appointed attorney hasn’t been returned.

Ohio authorities began investigating in 2015 after receiving several fake ID cards from a bar in Springfield.

An affidavit in federal court says a college student told investigators his friends bought IDs from the online social forum Reddit.

Documents say buyers had to follow instructions to hide the transactions and use bitcoins, digital money that isn’t tied to banks or governments.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s