James W. Patton, Jr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – James Wilbur Patton, Jr., 83, of E. Friendship Street, formerly of Harlansburg, died Friday, February 9, 2018 at Golden Hill Nursing Home.

He was born January 22, 1935 in New Castle, a son of the late James and Sue (Adams) Patton, Sr.

He was married to the late Betty (Kerr) Patton who died August 30, 2016.

Mr. Patton was a New Castle City Police Officer retiring after 25 years. He then worked as a security guard at Ladbroke’s and St. Francis Hospital.

He was a Navy veteran of the Korean Era.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Patton also loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and his dogs and cats.

He is survived by three daughters, Melodie Cox and husband, Tim of Ellwood City, Joy Jewell and husband, Gale of Beaver Falls and Deanna Frankel and husband, Victor of Ocean City, North Carolina; two stepchildren, Darleen Rizzo and husband, Ron of New Castle and Larry Cover of San Francisco, California; two brothers, David Patton of New Castle and Thomas Patton of Alexandria, Virginia; three sisters, Ruth Ann Mack of New Castle, Carol Sue Bollinger of New Castle and Judy Patton of Richmond, Virginia; 16 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, James W. Patton III and one granddaughter.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Monday, February 12, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 12, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Jarod Mills of Clifton Flats First Alliance Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.