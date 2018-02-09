Jean F. (DeLong) Zifchak Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Jean F. Zifchak, 83, who passed away Friday evening, February 9, 2018 at Hospice House.

Jean was born July 6, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Anna Baksa DeLong.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a teller at Home Savings and Loan in Youngstown for many years.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

She enjoyed reading and collecting memorabilia of Elvis and penguins and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jean married John R. Zifchak, Sr. on October 15, 1955 and he passed away on January 7, 2017.

She leaves one daughter, Diane (John) Barnhart of Boardman; five grandchildren, Nicole Zifchak, Stephanie (Adam) Hanley, Jill, Katie and Nicholas Jordan and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Amelia. She also leaves a cousin, Francie Hetmanski and a Godchild, Carrie Hetmanski Rulman.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, John R. Zifchak, Jr.; one brother, Gus DeLong and one grandchild, Jessica Zifchak.

Friends may call at the funeral home one hour before the funeral service on Wednesday, Febraury 14 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

