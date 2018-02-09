John J. Gentile Obituary

NAPLES, Florida (Formerly Struthers, Ohio) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel for John J. Gentile, formerly of Struthers, Ohio and Cleveland, Ohio, who passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on Friday, February 9, 2018, at Hospice in Naples, Florida.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Louise (Zaksec) Gentile; brothers, Michael Gentile and Anthony Gentile and sisters, Ann Mattie, Virginia Romeo, Margie Trampusch and Antoinette Linhart.

He leaves his wife, Joanne (Mushinski) Gentile, whom he married July 13, 1955; sons, Nicholas (Donna) Gentile of Slidell, Louisiana, John S. Gentile of Naples, Florida and Michael (Renee) Gentile of Avon, Ohio; grandson, Joseph Gentile; two brothers, Nick Gentile of Campbell and Dr. James Gentile of Poland; sister, Jenny Armeni of Poland and sister-in-law, Dorothy Stefko of Canfield.

John was a 1952 graduate of Struthers High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and his master’s degree from Case Western University.

After playing football at Indiana University, he was a teacher and football coach at St. John Cantius and South High School in Cleveland. He also coached football at Case Western University. John coached the South High football team whom they played for the City Championship at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. He was nominated to the assistant coach for the North-South All Star game in Canton, Ohio. John was also inducted in the Struthers and South High Schools Hall of Fame.

John was employed at Cleveland City Hall and was superintendant at the Cleveland swimming pools and beaches. He also worked for the Cleveland Cavaliers Score Board Team.

Family and friends will be received Friday, February 16, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday, February 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

