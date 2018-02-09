Mahoning County indictments: February 9, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 9, 2018:
Tyler J. Verhest and Michael Wilson: Receiving stolen property and obstructing official business
Stephen Johnson, Kevin Clinkscale and Keilan Clinkscale: Aggravated robbery, kidnapping with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and having weapons while under disability
Daniel Elliot: Retaliation, assault and obstructing official business
Antonio Crockett: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility and obstructing official business
Austin Mendenhall: Two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Lapriece Whited: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications and falsification
Donald Young: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence
Ryan W. Bevington, Matthew Juillerat and Ramona Richoz: Four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of permitting drug abuse and possession of drugs
Antonio Dent: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael A. Faiola, Jr.: Receiving stolen property, telecommunications fraud, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jillian L. Russell: Robbery with firearm specifications and carrying concealed weapons
Raheem Satterthwaite: Having weapons while under disability
Jacqueline Nelson: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility and possession of drugs
Danley Phillips: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and trafficking in marijuana
Jerome Varga: Aggravated possession of drugs
Percy Phillips: Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
Braquan M. Walker: Aggravated murder, murder with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability
Jesus Davila: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia
Jimmie Pearce: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Elizabeth Soich: Possession of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia
Clarence D. Gordon, Jr.: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility
Heather McGovern: Grand theft
Kenneth D. Rosvanis: Two counts of assault
Sean Mosley and Micaela J. Price: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility
Dwayne Eley: Three counts of gross sexual imposition
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
