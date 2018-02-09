Mahoning County indictments: February 9, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 9, 2018:

Tyler J. Verhest and Michael Wilson: Receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Stephen Johnson, Kevin Clinkscale and Keilan Clinkscale: Aggravated robbery, kidnapping with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and having weapons while under disability

Daniel Elliot: Retaliation, assault and obstructing official business

Antonio Crockett: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility and obstructing official business

Austin Mendenhall: Two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Lapriece Whited: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications and falsification

Donald Young: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Ryan W. Bevington, Matthew Juillerat and Ramona Richoz: Four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of permitting drug abuse and possession of drugs

Antonio Dent: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael A. Faiola, Jr.: Receiving stolen property, telecommunications fraud, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jillian L. Russell: Robbery with firearm specifications and carrying concealed weapons

Raheem Satterthwaite: Having weapons while under disability

Jacqueline Nelson: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility and possession of drugs

Danley Phillips: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and trafficking in marijuana

Jerome Varga: Aggravated possession of drugs

Percy Phillips: Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

Braquan M. Walker: Aggravated murder, murder with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Jesus Davila: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Jimmie Pearce: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Elizabeth Soich: Possession of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Clarence D. Gordon, Jr.: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility

Heather McGovern: Grand theft

Kenneth D. Rosvanis: Two counts of assault

Sean Mosley and Micaela J. Price: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility

Dwayne Eley: Three counts of gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.