Martin L. “Sonny” Howie, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Martin L. “Sonny” Howie, Jr. will be held Saturday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Howie departed this earthly life on Friday, February 9, 2018 with his loving family by his side.

He was born April 17, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of Martin Luther and Juanita Banks Howie, Sr.

He was a 1962 graduate of East High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

He retired from General Motors after 31 years of service and enjoyed fishing, grilling, gardening, playing corn hole with his friends and most importantly spending time with his family. He was a die hard Cleveland Browns fan who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Martin leaves to cherish his memory his dedicated wife, Darlene Lee Howie whom he married November 21, 1998; his children, Martin L. Howie III, Tysha Wilson, Marquis Lee, all of Youngstown and LaTisha Howie of Detroit, Michigan; eight grandchildren; his brother, Willie Hatchett, Jr.; his sister, Yvonne (Elder Carl) Irving; a special sister-in-law, Sherry Tate; a special brother-in-law, Roosevelt Lee, Jr.; a special nephew, Matthew Peagler; a host of other relatives and dear friends including John Lattanzi, Joe Basora and Neil Seidner.

He was preceded in death his parents, Pops Willie Hatchett, Sr; his brother, Kenny Howie; his sisters, Mildred Martin and Maggie Adam; a special aunt, Helen Howie; his mother and father-in-law, Roosevelt and Margaret Lee, Sr. and the mother of his children, Barbara Howie.

Friends may call Saturday, February 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home prior to services.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.