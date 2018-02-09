Mother of 4 arrested, charged after daughter runs away in only underwear

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old mother admitted to using an electrical cord as a means of punishing the girl

By Published:
Floayeshia Robinson, 27, appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on child endangering charges Friday afternoon.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman remains in jail following a court appearance Friday afternoon for child endangering charges.

Police say 27-year-old Floayeshia Robinson’s 10-year-old daughter ran from the family’s home wearing only her underwear in frigid conditions late Thursday night.

Officers also found welts and bruises on the child. Prosecutors say Robinson admitted to using an electrical cord as a means of punishing the girl.

As a condition of her $15,000 bond, the judge said Robinson could not have any contact with her daughter, who — along with her three siblings — is now in the custody of Children’s Services.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s