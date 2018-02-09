Player of the Game: Bristol’s Bryan Gabrielson



WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol’s Bryan Gabrielson was named Player of the Game for his play in the Panthers’ 74-56 win over Windham Friday night.

The contest was broadcast LIVE as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 9th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Gabrielson recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and three assists. The victory helped the Panthers win a share of the Northeastern Athletic Conference Stripes Division Championship.