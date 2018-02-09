Police make arrest in murder of aspiring funeral director from Warren

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a Warren native’s murder.

Police linked the man, who they aren’t naming yet, to the death of 24-year-old Rachael Anderson.

Police said releasing the suspect’s name at this time could compromise their investigation.

According to investigators, Anderson’s coworkers were concerned when she did not show up to her job on January 29. It was the day after her 24th birthday.

Officers searched for Anderson in her apartment, where they found her dead.

A preliminary report from Columbus says Anderson died from asphyxiation or suffocation.

Anderson was originally from Trumbull County and graduated from Warren G. Harding and attended Youngstown State. She was living in Columbus as she was nearing the end of her apprenticeship at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.

According to WKBN’s sister station in Columbus, WCMH, she was also on the verge of becoming the business’ first funeral director who was not from the Shaw family.

“This was a really big deal for our family,” said Amy Shaw, a colleague and friend told WCMH. “We knew Rachael was the one. She was the perfect fit.”

Those with information on the crime are asked to call the Columbus Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.