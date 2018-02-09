Police said Youngstown man had packaged drugs, gun at Last Call Bar

Danny Williams, 20, is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges

Danny Williams, charged with drug trafficking and weapons charges in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after police were called to the Last Call Bar and Grill for a report of a person who had a gun.

Police went to the bar just before 5 p.m. Thursday to look for the man who reportedly showed the handgun to another patron.

Police spotted 20-year-old Danny Williams at the bar and questioned him about the report, according to a police report.

Williams admitted to having a gun on his hip, police said. Police said he did not have a CCW permit.

He was arrested at which time police reported that Williams was found with a bag of suspected crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin, all packaged for sale, as well as a digital scale. Police said Williams also had $1,020 in cash.

Williams is charged with carrying a concealed wepaon, having weapons under disability, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

 

