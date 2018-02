AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police in an Austintown neighborhood.

It’s on North Beverly Avenue just off Mahoning Avenue.

27 First News crews at the scene say police are concentrating on one house.

We’ve seen officers going in and out of a residence for the last half-hour.

In all, our crews tell us there are about 10 cruisers at the scene.

We are still working to learn what started the situation.

Stay with 27 First News for more information as the situation develops.