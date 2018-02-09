Renee L. Ples Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home and at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Apostles-Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church for Renee L Ples, 57, who passed away Friday, February 9, 2018.

Renee was born in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of and John Ples and Mary Medovich.

She was a 1978 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and trained at St. Elizabeth Hospital for X-Ray tech.

She was a member of Holy Apostles-Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church.

Renee was a member of The Croatian Home Lodge #66 and served on the Board of Trustees, she booked the music at the club and many fundraising events and bake sales. She was very proud of her Croatian heritage and loved Tamburitza music and attended, with her father and brother, many Croatian musical events throughout the U.S. and Canada. After the passing of her parents, Renee took over family dinners and events.

She worked as a X-Ray Tech at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Belmont, for 30 years and at Southwoods Surgical Center in Boardman.

Surviving are her brother, Ron Ples of Canfield and many cousins and friends throughout the U.S., Gary Andrews (Bev), Stephen Medovich, Rayond Medovich, Janice Hopen, Rob Medovich, John Medovich and her beloved Godchildren, Sydney Diulus, Jonathon Medovich, Andrew Hopen, Michael Andrews and Tyler Hart.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received on Monday, February 12, 2018 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.