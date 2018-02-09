Richard L. Pinkney Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Richard L. Pinkney, 75, of Howland, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 9, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born October 11, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Marie (Neal) Pinkney and had lived in the area all his life.

A 1959 graduate of The Rayen School, Richard served in the U.S. Air Force.

A member of the Elks Lodge and the VFW, he had worked as a welder and enjoyed cards, games, travel and his grandchildren.

Fond memories of Richard live on with his beloved wife, Betty E. (Caffie) Pinkney, whom he married November 7, 1988; six children, Stephanie Marie Pinkney Paul of California, LaSonya (Ray) Dyson of Youngstown, Karen Parker of North Carolina, N. Denise (Melvin) Kimble of Georgia, Anthony (Terri) Motton of Alaska and Monique West of North Carolina; three step-children, Richard C. (Precious) Caffie of Warren, Robin D. Caffie of Oklahoma and Tammy M. (Levon) Johnson of Pinkerton, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his grandmother and grandfather; three aunts; two uncles; one grandson and one great-grandson.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.