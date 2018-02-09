Risk for a wintry mix through the weekend

See the weekend weather with Future Tracker in the video above.

This weekend will feature a wintry mix of precipitation. The warmer air moving in will create this mixed variety of weather.

The precipitation is expected to be light so the potential for any heavy snow, heavy rain or heavy accumulating ice is not expected. However, some surfaces may glaze over with the freezing rain and freezing drizzle threat.

Watch for a rain or snow shower mixing with a pocket of sleet, freezing rain or freezing drizzle through Saturday morning. The risk for freezing rain and drizzle will be greatest Saturday night into Sunday morning. Again, the icing is expected to be light but will need to be watched.

National Weather Service Definitions of the six types of precipitation that are possible this weekend:

Rain

Precipitation that falls to earth in drops more than 0.5 mm in diameter.

Drizzle

Precipitation consisting of numerous minute droplets of water less than 0.5 mm (500 micrometers) in diameter.

Freezing Rain

Rain that falls as a liquid but freezes into glaze upon contact with the ground.

Freezing Drizzle

A drizzle that falls as a liquid but freezes into glaze or frost upon contact with the cold ground or surface structures.

Sleet

Sleet is defined as pellets of ice composed of frozen or mostly frozen raindrops or refrozen partially melted snowflakes.

Snow

Precipitation in the form of ice crystals, mainly of intricately branched, hexagonal form and often agglomerated into snowflakes, formed directly from the freezing [deposition] of the water vapor in the air.

The wintry mix will change to snow by Sunday evening and night. Better weather moves in after that to start next week. Warming up into the upper 40s by next Thursday.

