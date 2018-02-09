Rodman G. Franklin Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Rodman G. Franklin, 92, of Salem, died at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2018 at Altercare of Alliance.

He was born on March 22, 1925 in North Jackson, Ohio, the son of the late Paul R. and Margaret M. (McClish) Franklin.

He has been a resident of the area most of his life.

He worked for the Mahoning County Farm Bureau in the 1940s, then moved on to Eljers Mfg for 20 years in the Shipping/Packaging Division. He founded the Franklin Cleaning Service in 1964 and continued to operate it until 1987.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 during World War II.

A member of the Salem First Christian Church, Salem American Legion Post #56 and Salem UCT #590.

He is survived by his children, Richard L. (Connie) Franklin of Salem and Cindy (Robert ) Komar of Cummings, Georgia; siblings, Alice Hilliard of Salem, Clara Ward of Augusta, Mary Cranmer of Salem, Nancy Hiltbrandt of Augusta, Joyce Tunnat of Salem, Margorie Anthony of Youngstown, Allen Franklin of Atwood Lake and Paul Franklin, Jr. of Niles; grandchildren, Michael Franklin, Lise (J.T.) Panezott, Steven (Parker) Komar, Kelly (Dustin) Faucett and great-grandchildren, Dillan and Travis Franklin, Justin and Braden Panezott and Nolan Kate Komar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Edith Pearl Hanna, whom he married on July 21, 1946 and preceded him in death on March 10, 2015; siblings, Carol Franklin, Charles, George and Leonard Franklin.

There will be a service held on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

The Reverend Leonard Moore of the church will be officiating the service. The Salem Honor Guard will offer military honors at the end of the services. The burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greenford.

A time of visitation will be observed one hour prior to the service on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the funeral home.

The family has requested that donations be made to the Salem First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 1151 East Sixth Street, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.