Sharon earns region crown in wild win over Hickory

Three Tigers scored in double-figures in the win

By Published: Updated:
Sharon players and fans celebrate their close win over rival Hickory Friday night.

HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN)-Sharon grabbed the Region 5 title Friday night as the Tigers survived a late rally from rival Hickory, getting the 52-51 win.

Sharon controlled the majority of the first half, leading by 8 at the break.

But Hickory would chip away at the Tigers lead, cutting it to one several times down the stretch.

With under 30 seconds to go and Sharon leading by 4, Hickory’s Donald Whitehead drilled a three to cut the deficit to just one with six seconds to go.

That is when Josh Torr missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but after Hickory grabbed the rebound, their transition pass was knocked away, giving Sharon the win.

Josh Porterfield led the way for Sharon with 13 while Tristan Ballard had 12 and Ramell Askerneese added 10.

For Hickory, Whitehead had a game-high 26 while Jaylen Jarvie had 11.

The win is Sharon’s 16th-straight which improves the Tigers to 19-2 overall while Hickory falls to 15-4.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s