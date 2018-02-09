Sharon earns region crown in wild win over Hickory

HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN)-Sharon grabbed the Region 5 title Friday night as the Tigers survived a late rally from rival Hickory, getting the 52-51 win.

Sharon controlled the majority of the first half, leading by 8 at the break.

But Hickory would chip away at the Tigers lead, cutting it to one several times down the stretch.

With under 30 seconds to go and Sharon leading by 4, Hickory’s Donald Whitehead drilled a three to cut the deficit to just one with six seconds to go.

That is when Josh Torr missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but after Hickory grabbed the rebound, their transition pass was knocked away, giving Sharon the win.

Josh Porterfield led the way for Sharon with 13 while Tristan Ballard had 12 and Ramell Askerneese added 10.

For Hickory, Whitehead had a game-high 26 while Jaylen Jarvie had 11.

The win is Sharon’s 16th-straight which improves the Tigers to 19-2 overall while Hickory falls to 15-4.