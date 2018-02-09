Springfield beats Waterloo for 2nd time in 4 days

The Tigers will face Crestview on Tuesday.

By Published:
Springfield Tigers High School Basketball

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield knocked off Waterloo for the second time in four days this evening by an 85-73 decision. The Tigers just defeated the Vikings, 89-52, on Tuesday. Springfield featured a quartet of double-digit scorers led by Evan Ohlin’s 23, A.J. Joseph’s 19, Drew Clark’s 17 and Shane Eynon’s 15 points.

The Tigers closed out their MVAC record at 9-5 while Waterloo falls to 5-8 with a makeup game against Western Reserve set for February 23.

The Vikings’ Alex Mazur scored a team-high 21 points.

Springfield (11-7) will welcome Crestview on Tuesday while Waterloo (6-12) will play at home against Crestwood.

